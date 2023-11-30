- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Chandan Roy Sanyal dedicates his performance in ‘Shehar Lakhot’ to his departed father

Chandan Roy Sanyal, who essays the role of marble mining magnate Kairav Singh in the recently released streaming show ‘Shehar Lakhot’, has dedicated his performance in the show to his father.

By Agency News Desk
Chandan Roy Sanyal dedicates his performance in ‘Shehar Lakhot’ to his departed father _pic courtesy news agency
Chandan Roy Sanyal dedicates his performance in ‘Shehar Lakhot’ to his departed father _pic courtesy news agency

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who essays the role of marble mining magnate Kairav Singh in the recently released streaming show ‘Shehar Lakhot’, has dedicated his performance in the show to his father.

In the show, Chandan portrays the character of Kairav, who is a very polished character belonging to a small town. He commands terrific proficiency in English and often quotes Shakespeare.

Talking about his performance in the show, the actor told IANS: “This performance is dedicated to my father, he passed away a day before my shoot began.”

Chandan also told IANS that he took help from his days in England doing Shakespearean theatre to sketch his performance in the show.

In response to the appreciation, the actor expressed gratitude and said: “I feel blessed to be a part of projects that resonate with the audience. ‘Shehar Lakhot’ is a special journey for me, and I am overwhelmed by the positive feedback pouring in. It’s the love of the viewers that motivates me to continue exploring diverse roles and pushing my creative boundaries.”

‘Shehar Lakhot’ is directed by Navdeep Singh, known for films like the Abhay Deol-starrer ‘Manorama Six Feet Under’ and the Anushka Sharma-starrer ‘NH10’.

The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Uganda secure historic qualification for 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup as Zimbabwe miss out
Next article
Ayushi Khurana, Neetha & Aditi open up on their sisterhood bond in ‘Aangan’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US