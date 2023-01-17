scorecardresearch
'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' brings forth stories of Indian pulp movie industry

By News Bureau

After swaying the audience with his streaming film ‘Monica O My Darling’, filmmaker Vasan Bala is back on the streaming medium, this time with an unscripted series, ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’. The trailer of the series was unveiled on Tuesday and takes the viewers back to the 90s, giving them a glimpse into the fascinating, flourishing and undocumented world of Hindi pulp movies, which boasted of a loyal and strong fan-following across the country.

The six-episode reality docu-series will walk the viewers through the independent ecosystem of the 90s Pulp Cinema industry by presenting behind the scenes with four exceptionally passionate directors of that era – J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah – as they come back for their swan songs, to make a film using the similar budgets and themes from 30 years ago.

Talking about his upcoming venture, the show creator Vasan Bala said: “Cinema Marte Dum Tak’ is extremely special to me. I have known of artists and creators from this pulp movie industry, and was always fascinated by the films they made and their world. So, I am glad the docu-series opened up this huge opportunity for me to deep-dive into this world and understand their spirit and psyche.”

He further mentioned: “I have to say that the entire team has worked hard to bring the stories of J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah and tell their journeys- the glory and aftermath with truth and dignity. It was great to collaborate with young and extremely talented minds like Disha (Randani), Xulfee and Kulish (Kant Thakur) to direct the episodes.”

The docu-series, which is a Vice Studios production, also features actors like Raza Murad, Mukesh Rishi, Harish Patel, and Rakhi Sawant sharing insights on the lesser-known chapter of Indian cinema. Actor Arjun Kapoor also makes an appearance as a host in the final episode.

Co-directed by Disha Randani, Xulfee and Kulish Kant Thakur, ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’ will start streaming on Prime Video from January 20.

