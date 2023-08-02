scorecardresearch
Debutant Prem on Vidyut Jammwal: He is the OG commando

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Set to make his acting debut with the action-thriller series ‘Commando’, Prem has heaped praise on actor Vidyut Jammwal, saying he will always remain the ‘OG commando’.

The ‘Commando’ franchise started in 2013 with ‘Commando: A One Man Army’ which starred Vidyut in the titular role. Over the years, the franchise has become a favourite of the enthusiasts of the action genre.

Prem opened up on how Vidyut has set a bench-mark, which he aspires to reach. The young action hero Prem is set to surprise the audiences with the role of ‘Commando Virat’.

He shared: “Making a debut with something as big as ‘Commando’ which is giving me a moniker is surely a great deal. While I hope that the audience can resonate with me, Vidyut Sir will always remain the OG commando.” Prem called Vidyut his inspiration, and said, “he has taken this action franchise to another level altogether, he is an inspiration for me or anyone else who wants to become an action star. In fact, I feel grateful that I had a benchmark to aspire to reach.”

“I hope to spring a surprise for the audience and the Jammwalians by bringing them a new Commando with my style of aggression and my technique of action,” he added.

The upcoming series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character. Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed? The action-thriller will also see Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series is set to release on August 11, on Disney+ Hotstar.

