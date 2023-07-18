Netflix has unveiled the character poster of Gal Gadot for its highly anticipated film ‘Heart of Stone’ an exhilarating spy action thriller poised to enthral our audiences. With its captivating visuals featuring Gal Gadot, the anticipation for the film reaches new heights. Gal Gadot fearlessly defies the odds, delivering a powerhouse performance in ‘Heart of Stone’. Mark your calendars as this film, available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, exclusively premieres on Netflix on 11th August, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter – a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone’ character poster released

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.