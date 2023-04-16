scorecardresearch
Guneet Monga explains how love stories have evolved on screen

Guneet Monga said that love stories are always liked by the audience, and with time, their presentation on-screen has evolved and changed.

By Agency News Desk

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga said that love stories are always liked by the audience, and with time, their presentation on-screen has evolved and changed. She was talking in the context of her latest web series ‘Gutur Gu’, which is all about teenage love and the issues, and challenges that can affect their relationship.

It features ‘The Family Man’ fame Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal from ‘Yeh Meri Family’. After casting Ashlesha and Vishesh in the short film, ‘Gupt Gyan’, she collaborated with director Saqib Pandor for this web series with the same cast.

While talking about love stories and their popularity on the digital platform, she said that irrespective of the medium, romance as a genre still interests the makers.

Guneet said: “I don’t think that the Hindi film industry has stopped making romantic stories, but rather, there has been an evolution of love stories on screen.”

She has been associated with a number of popular films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Peddlers’, ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Masaan’, ‘Zubaan’, and ‘Pagglait’. Recently she was in the headlines because of her Academy Award-winning documentary short film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

Guneet added on the kind of content being liked by the audience: “Stories that are now more diverse and inclusive, are a larger representation of the unique perspectives that span across India. And that’s the magic of content because it reflects the changes over time. But the essence of love stories, be it any decade, remains the same.”

Produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, ‘Gutar Gu’ features Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal. ‘Gutar Gu’ is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Rege-Jean Page wants a 'versatile' career like Robert Downey Jr
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya is a captain who doesn't dwell on the past, says Kaif
