Henry Cavill is at his fiercest best in new 'The Witcher' season 3 clip

Hollywood star Henry Cavill goes all out as the monster slayer Geralt of Rivia, in his final outing as the character from the popular fantasy web series, ‘The Witcher’. A new short clip of the soon-to-release season 3 of ‘The Witcher’ was recently dropped on YouTube.

The clip shows a tightly produced, gory fight scene, which starts off with Geralt’s ward Cirilla being attacked by a bunch of bounty hunters which includes the evil mage Rience from the books.

After being attacked Ciri manages to fight off and kill some of the bandits in hand to hand combat, but as the odds start to go against her she is saved by the witch Yennefer of Vengerberg who is both Geralt’s lover and eventually Ciri’s mother figure in the books.

Soon, Geralt also joins the fight and kills several, with his friend Dandelion and his Dwarvish friends coming to his help.

Later, the clip shows Geralt brutally slaughtering the rest of Rience’s men in an extremely well-choreographed sword fight which is all done in one shot.

Based on Polish author Andrejz Sapkowski’s dark fantasy book series of the same name, ‘The Witcher’ season 3 will follow the second novel in the series ‘Time of Contempt’.

The official plot synopsis for season 3 reads: “As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

It further mentions: “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

Season 3 of ‘The Witcher’ is set to premiere on Netflix in two volumes, with Volume 1 coming out on June 29, 2023, and Volume 2 on July 27.

Henry Cavill will be leaving ‘The Witcher’ after Season 3 due to creative differences with the showrunners and will pass the torch to Thor actor, Chris Hemsworth’s brother Liam Hemsworth.

Cavill will now be working with Amazon, Vertigo Entertainment and Games Workshop on both starring and executive producing content based on Games Workshop’s dark fantasy tabletop game and sci-fi series ‘Warhammer 40,000’, which the actor is a very big fan of.