Huma Qureshi on 'Tarla': Grown up watching her show with my mother recreating dishes from her cookbook

Huma Qureshi is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film 'Tarla', based on the life of the late chef and cookbook author, Tarla Dalal.

The actress said she has grown up watching the late chef’s show with her mother recreating many dishes from the cookbook.

The trailer of the film has dropped and it centres on Tarla, the most popular home chef in India.

The trailer introduces a young Tarla as someone who is ambitious and wants to do ‘something’ in her life but is unable to find her calling. With time she realises her love for cooking and goes from being an amateur cook to a professional one.

Eventually, she opens her home cooking classes and then goes on to run her own television shows.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Tarla’s life beyond food as it features her supportive husband and kids.

Huma said: “Tarla is a moving and a feel-good film with a dash of emotions, a sprinkle of inspiration and a garnish of flavourful entertainment. Tarla’s ambitious nature and her relentless pursuit of purpose will surely inspire the audience who want to do something remarkable and pathbreaking in life.

“I have grown up watching her cookery show with my mother and recreating many dishes from her cookbook, so it is an honour for me to bring her inspiring journey to life. I have tried to embody her enthusiasm and her spirit with utmost sincerity, and I hope that I have succeeded in recreating her magical onscreen persona in Tarla the film.”

Starring Huma in and as Tarla, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in a pivotal role as the chef’s husband.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, ‘Tarla’ will stream on ZEE5 from July 7.

Sharib said: “Back in those days when the term entrepreneur wasn’t even in trend, Tarla broke many barriers and became a force to be reckoned with. While everyone knows her journey but not many people know the struggles she went through to reach that mark. What people might also not know is that Tarla had a supportive husband who was the wind beneath her wings.

“He gave up on his dreams to help Tarla achieve hers. They both together made Tarla’s dreams come true.”

Director Piyush Gupta said: “Tarla was a pioneer in many ways. She was the first woman to have a cooking show, a cookbook, and is the only Indian to have won a Padma Shri for her contributions to the culinary arts.

“So, I feel honoured to helm a biopic based on her extraordinary life. I could not have asked for a better directorial debut, and I can’t wait for everyone to get inspired by her journey and to relive the glorious times of Tarla.”

Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

