Isha Talwar excited to be part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

Isha Talwar says she is excited to be part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, to collaborate with Siddharth Malhotra in his OTT debut

By Editorial Desk
Isha Talwar and Rohit Shetty _ pics courtesy instagram

Isha Talwar will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s debut web series ‘Indian Police Force’ and the actress says she had never imagined that she would be part of the famous cop universe that everyone speaks about. The web series, which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, is going to be action-packed.

Isha says, “The Indian Police Force is special and there is so much hype around it. I had never imagined that I would be part of the cop stories universe which is created by Rohit Shetty, that everyone talks about and actors aspire to be in. It is quite thrilling and since the show marks his OTT direction debut I am glad I am part of that journey.”

Isha further added, “I loved that Rohit Shetty is his own hero on set! He is a man of few words but I was floored by the impeccable discipline in his teammates and the ability to command a movie set which is like a shaadi everyday – 250 people being managed by so many head of departments. I am part of the cop universe but my role will be a surprise package of sorts. I will appear for the first time in an avatar like that in Hindi cinema.”

Her upcoming project will be Mirzapur 3, which will be out in June on Amazon prime video. The actress plays the role of Madhuri Yadav. In season 3, she will be seen as Munna Bhaiya’s widow.

Isha was last seen in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, which was directed by Homi Adajania. It also stars Dimple Kapadia as Savitri, who runs a drug cartel, supported by her daughters-in-law – Angira Dhar and Isha and daughter, played by Radhika Madan.

Pic. Sourcetalwarisha
Img. Sourceitsrohitshetty
