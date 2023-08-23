scorecardresearch
It's Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vs Anurag Kashyap in 'Haddi' trailer

Nawazuddin Siddiqui got fans hooked to his look of a transgender in the upcoming streaming film 'Haddi' ever since its first look dropped.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui got fans hooked to his look of a transgender in the upcoming streaming film ‘Haddi’ ever since its first look dropped. The trailer of the much-awaited film was unveiled on Wednesday. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in leading roles along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles. The trailer starts off with Nawaz’s character saying that the most dreadful thing in the world is his vengeance.

It then slips into telling the backstory of his character as we see his frequent collaborator Anurag Kashyap making an appearance as a negative character who has wronged Nawaz’s family on the film.

The 2 minute 25 seconds long trailer has several hair-raising moments, gore, blood, drama and tons of revenge served as a cold assortment on a platter.

The film is against the backdrop of modern ruins in NCR, Gurgaon, and Noida, and gives a peek into the life of Haddi, a rookie transgender, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who comes from Allahabad to Delhi to join a gang of transgenders and climbs up to the top of the criminal chain to avenge his family who was wronged by a mighty powerful gangster turned politician played by Anurag Kashyap.

The hard-hitting noir revenge drama is directed by the debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma.

Talking about the film, Anurag Kashyap said: “I am proud of Akshat and the hard work he has put in to make ‘Haddi’ what it is. Akshat has assisted me as an AD (assistant director) for many years, and I was lucky enough to get a front row seat as an actor in his debut film as a director. ‘Haddi’ is racy, passionate, full of revenge and drama, intense and unlike anything you have ever seen before.”

He further mentioned: “Also, fans are going to love Nawaz in this unrecognisable but moving part as he has outdone himself yet again. I am excited for the release of Haddi and I hope that the viewers have a mad ride watching this crime vengeance drama.”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub said: “We’re filled with anticipation for the ‘Haddi’ premiere on ZEE5. This film truly deserves the affection, acclaim, and attention it’s bound to receive. Akshat, our debut director, has brilliantly helmed the project. To those intrigued by the trailer, I assure you, it’s merely a teaser of the excitement in store. Haddi is an exhilarating journey, captured with remarkable aesthetics. The entire cast, including Nawaz, Anurag sir, Ila mam, and myself, have invested our passion, effort, and affection into this endeavour.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Anandita studios, ‘Haddi’ will premiere on ZEE5 on September 7, 2023.

