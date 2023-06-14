Dia Mirza’s poignant and powerful series ‘Kaafir’ completes four years

Dia Mirza’s poignant and powerful series ‘Kaafir’ has completed four years today. The series turned out to be a major milestone in the actor’s creative trajectory. Four years ago, Dia Mirza’s sensitively made human drama ‘Kaafir’ was released on Zee5, and to date, fans tell the actor how much Kainaaz Akhtar, the character played by her, touched their hearts and stirred their conscience.

The critically acclaimed series continues to be a fan favourite, and Dia says, “I have traveled a very long distance with Kainaaz, and as I said four years ago, discovering her within was an incredible experience. She is still a part of me, and now as a mother, I identify with her devotion to her daughter even more deeply.”

‘Kaafir’ became a major milestone in Dia’s career as it not only fetched her an award but ignited much-needed conversations about political divides, social justice, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Says Dia, “As an actor, it is important for me to do work that has some substance and meaning, serves a purpose, and brings people together in a positive way. This story was a powerful reminder that no matter which side of the border we may inhabit, we are all human beings who experience the fundamental emotions of love, grief, loss, and hope in the same way.”

Kainaaz for Dia continues to be a symbol of someone who dealt with immense pain with unwavering determination and optimism.

Says Dia, “While preparing for the role, it was very challenging to read up on individuals who had endured similar injustices. Such parts also give you a perspective of the vastness of human suffering and the pointlessness of hate. ‘Kaafir’ to me will always represent a beacon that compels us to look at each other in a new light, as human beings and not through filters of religion and nationalities.”