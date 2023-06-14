scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Dia Mirza’s poignant and powerful series ‘Kaafir’ completes four years

Dia Mirza's poignant & powerful series 'Kaafir' has completed 4 years. The series turned out to be a major milestone in the actor's creative trajectory.

By Editorial Desk
Dia Mirza's poignant and powerful series 'Kaafir' completes four years
Dia Mirza in Kaafir still

Dia Mirza’s poignant and powerful series ‘Kaafir’ has completed four years today. The series turned out to be a major milestone in the actor’s creative trajectory. Four years ago, Dia Mirza’s sensitively made human drama ‘Kaafir’ was released on Zee5, and to date, fans tell the actor how much Kainaaz Akhtar, the character played by her, touched their hearts and stirred their conscience.

The critically acclaimed series continues to be a fan favourite, and Dia says, “I have traveled a very long distance with Kainaaz, and as I said four years ago, discovering her within was an incredible experience. She is still a part of me, and now as a mother, I identify with her devotion to her daughter even more deeply.”

‘Kaafir’ became a major milestone in Dia’s career as it not only fetched her an award but ignited much-needed conversations about political divides, social justice, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Says Dia, “As an actor, it is important for me to do work that has some substance and meaning, serves a purpose, and brings people together in a positive way. This story was a powerful reminder that no matter which side of the border we may inhabit, we are all human beings who experience the fundamental emotions of love, grief, loss, and hope in the same way.”

Kainaaz for Dia continues to be a symbol of someone who dealt with immense pain with unwavering determination and optimism.

Says Dia, “While preparing for the role, it was very challenging to read up on individuals who had endured similar injustices. Such parts also give you a perspective of the vastness of human suffering and the pointlessness of hate. ‘Kaafir’ to me will always represent a beacon that compels us to look at each other in a new light, as human beings and not through filters of religion and nationalities.”

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Peak XV to further boost Indian startup ecosystem: Sequoia's Roelof Botha
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Peak XV to further boost Indian startup ecosystem: Sequoia's Roelof Botha

Technology

Vodafone, CK Hutchison approve UK mobile business merger

Technology

NASA's Curiosity snaps postcard of Martian morning, afternoon

News

When rickshaws took centre stage in Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’

Technology

Edtech firm Chegg to cut 4% of staff as AI risks business

Sports

Selectors need to have a word with Rohit to chart the course of direction for Test captaincy: Devang Gandhi

Sports

Real Madrid complete Jude Bellingham's signing from Borussia Dortmund

News

Aditya Roy Kapur starts shooting for 'Metro… In Dino' with emotional sequence

News

When Kangana Ranaut flew to Bengaluru to woo Nawazuddin for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Health & Lifestyle

Made in India 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials

Lyrics

Adipurush – Huppa Huiya Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Devdatta Nage

News

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback Kedarnath pix on SSR death anniversary

News

Ali Fazal, Tamannaah, phalanx of celebs walk 'Jee Karda' red carpet

News

When Anil Kapoor was sceptical of playing Shailendra Rungta in 'The Night Manager'

Lyrics

Adipurush – Shivoham Song Lyrics starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan

Technology

Truecaller introduces call recording for premium users on iOS, Android

Lyrics

Adipurush – Tu Hi Sheetal Dhara Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

Sports

Archery World Cup: 16-year-old Aditi Swami breaks U-18 compound world record

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US