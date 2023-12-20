Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Advertisement
OTTNews

Kareena Kapoor talks about her characters Khushi, Sanjana & Tina

Kareena Kapoor Khan has given several memorable performances in a career spanning 23 years.

By Agency News Desk
Kareena Kapoor talks about her characters Khushi, Sanjana & Tina
Kareena Kapoor talks about her characters Khushi, Sanjana & Tina _pic courtesy news agency

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has given several memorable performances in a career spanning 23 years.

Poo and Geet are much talked about but there is Khushi from the 2003 film ‘Khushi’ and Sanjana from ‘Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon’ and Tina from ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’, which one can’t forget even today.

Advertisement

The actress finds it heartening that these roles are still etched in everyone’s mind.

Kareena’s portrayal of Khushi (Khushi), Sanjana (‘Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon’), Preet (‘Udta Punjab’), Riana (Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu) and Simrita Rai (Kambhakkt Ishq) among many others keep finding their way back on social media reels — a testimony to the fact that all the characters in her filmography you have portrayed are unforgettable, despite whatever the film’s fate.

- Advertisement -

Talking about the same, Kareena told IANS: “Honestly, it’s so wonderful to know that these characters refuse to fade away.”

The actress has given her 100 per cent to each role that has come her way.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve always believed in giving my all to each character, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that effort resonate with the audience,” she added.

Kareena has lent her voice to Black Widow in ‘Marvel Wastelanders: Black Widow’, the third instalment of the Hindi Audible podcast series.

On the acting front, Kareena will next be seen in ‘The Crew’ and ‘Singham Again’.

Advertisement
Previous article
IPL Auction 2024: 'I have worked hard to improve strike rate against spinners', says Shahrukh Khan
Next article
Diabetes drug may aid women's weight loss after quitting smoking
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.