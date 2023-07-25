'Lakadbaggha' wins in Stuttgart: 'Validation of effort to create impactful cinema,' says Anshuman Jha

The vigilante action thriller ‘Lakadbaggha’ starring Anshuman Jha and Ridhi Dogra, has achieved international acclaim by winning the German star of India ‘Director’s Vision’ award at the 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2023.

The categories in the ‘German Star of India’ Award 2023 are: Best Feature Film bagged by ‘MAX, MIN & MEOWZAKI’ by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy; Best Documentary bagged by ‘To Kill A Tiger’ by Nisha Pahuja; Best Short Film went to ‘Nocturnal Burger’ by Reema Maya; Best TVC bagged by ‘Mental Health’ by Bauddhayan Mukherji; and the Audience Award bagged by ‘The Storyteller’ by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.

Directed by Victor Mukherjee, ‘Lakadbaggha’ is a love letter to dogs and is the story of an animal lover vigilante against an animal abuser kingpin. The film deals with the underbelly of illegal animal trade and the inhuman treatment of the voiceless creatures.

The film had its world premiere at the Kolkata International Film Festival and its International Premiere at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival. And now with its recent honour in Stuttgart, the film continues to be on an upward trend. Apart from its moving storyline and incredible performances, the action in the film is being talked about as well.

The action of the film is done by ‘Ong-Bak’ fame Kecha Kamphakdee and the lead actor, Anshuman trained in martial arts form ‘Krav Maga’ with Tsahi Shemesh in New York who has previously trained the ‘Avengers’ cast.

Expressing his excitement, actor and producer, Anshuman said: “Portraying the character of Arjun in ‘Lakadbaggha’ has been an immensely gratifying journey for me as an actor and producer. This film holds a special place in my heart as it not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the audience, championing the cause of animal welfare.”

“Winning the prestigious German Star of India ‘Vision’ Award is a true honour and a validation of our team’s collective effort to create impactful cinema. ‘Lakadbaggha’ aims to stir emotions, spark conversations, and inspire positive change, and I couldn’t be prouder of the resounding recognition it has garnered on the global stage,” he added.

The film also stars Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja in pivotal roles.

Produced by First Ray Films, it is streaming on ZEE5.