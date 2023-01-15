scorecardresearch
Maanvi Gagroo shows off engagement ring; 'Four More Shots Please!' mates cheer

By News Bureau

‘Four More Shots Please’ actress Maanvi Gagroo made an announcement about her engagement and shared a picture of herself while showing off her engagement ring. However, she has not posted any pictures of her fiancé.

She looked excited and cheerful in the picture and wrote in the caption with a heart emoji and a ring: “So this happened. #Engaged”. After the post, many of her fans congratulated her.

Sriti Jha commented: “Oh my god!!..I am shocked!” Actress Kirti Kulhari also wrote: “When u first shared and today, same reaction..super happy for u and only love and best wishes always.”

Sayani Gupta, who is Maanvi’s co-star in ‘Four More Shots Please’, said: “Chalo! Cat’s out of the bag … love you & jijaji too.” Other co-stars of Maanvi, including Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Prateik Babbar, Kubbra Sait, Jitendra Kumar and Vipul Goyal, also congratulated her.

On the work front, Maanvi has worked in a few movies like ‘PK’, ‘No One Killed Jessica’ and ‘Kill Dill’. She became popular with the web series ‘TVF Pitchers’ followed by ‘Tripling’, ‘Four More Shots Please’ and ‘Made In Heaven’.

