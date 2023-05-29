scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Maniesh Paul: ‘Rafuchakkar’ feels the right step as an actor

Actors Maniesh Paul and Priya Bapat will be seen in the upcoming series 'Rafuchakkar', which will be premiering on JioCinema from June 15.

By Agency News Desk
Maniesh Paul: 'Rafuchakkar' feels the right step as an actor
Maniesh Paul _ pic courtesy instagram

Actors Maniesh Paul and Priya Bapat will be seen in the upcoming series ‘Rafuchakkar’, which will be premiering on JioCinema from June 15. ‘Rafuchakkar’ follows the story of Prince, a cunning conman with a golden touch, who specialises in swindling the rich and corrupt. However, his luck takes a turn when he is captured by Shaurya Chautala (Aksha Pardasany), an ambitious Crime Branch officer. The tables are turned when Prince finds himself facing Ritu Bhandari (Priya Bapat), the toughest and most renowned lawyer in town.

As the court battle ensues, it becomes increasingly unclear whether Prince is the true swindler, or an innocent caught in a web of deceit.

Joining Maniesh is Priya Bapat, who portrays the fiery and renowned lawyer Ritu Bhandari, adding intensity and depth to the courtroom battles.

Sushant Singh delivers a powerful performance as Sarvesh Pathania, a key character intricately entwined in Prince’s world. Aksha Pardasany shines as Shaurya Chautala, the relentless and determined Crime Branch officer, who leaves no stone unturned in her pursuit of justice.

Maniesh said: “After Jugjugg Jeeyo, Rafuchakkar feels the right step as an actor. I love the challenge to push my boundaries and mould myself into different characters. And I have been fortunate enough to experiment with five characters in one for Rafuchakkar especially as it marks my digital debut as well…”

“It has been a wonderful experience, from going through a series of combinations and experiments for every look to the interesting process of actually slipping into them, I felt like I lived ages and lives in just one show.”

Priya added: “Working on Rafuchakkar was an exciting experience. It offered me the opportunity to portray the role of a lawyer, which was a fresh and exciting challenge for me. I thoroughly enjoyed immersing myself in the nuances of body language and courtroom etiquette. Crafting lengthy courtroom speeches were particularly demanding, but thanks to the support of an exceptional team, the journey was incredibly smooth.”

Sharing his excitement and talking about his character in Rafuchakkar, Sushant said “It’s been an exhilarating experience to portray him on screen, exploring his motivations and inner conflicts. Working alongside such a talented ensemble cast and dedicated crew has been truly rewarding.”

The series is presented by Jio Studios – produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS) and is directed by Ritam Srivastav.

Pic. Sourcemanieshpaul
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
TN Guv appoints Narayansamy as VC of M.G.R. Medical University
Next article
Taylor Swift, Matty Healy are moving in together after weeks of dating
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jubilant CSK players dedicate fifth IPL title to retiring Ambati Rayudu

Sports

Jadeja's last ball heroics help CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title (ld)

Sports

Jadeja's last ball four helps CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title

Sports

Indian athletes excel in Europe as Jyothi Yarraji wins gold at T-Meeting 2023

Sports

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start; Shapovalov, Norrie advance with five-set wins (Ld)

Sports

French Open: Top seed Alcaraz makes winning start, beats Cobolli in the opener

Sports

Football: Ankle ligament injury to sideline Barcelona defender Balde for two months

Sports

French Open: Former finalists Stephens, Pavlyuchenkova advance; Svitolina makes winning return

Health & Lifestyle

Won't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds, Siddaramaiah assures writers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Siva Sridhar excels with 7 gold as Jain University tops medals tally (round-up)

Sports

IPL 2023 Final: Sudharsan's quickfire 96, Saha's 54 power Gujarat Titans to 214/4 against CSK

Sports

Wrestling mess: Abhinav Bindra seeks mechanism to save sportspersons across organisations

Sports

Institutional league will encourage departments to invest in football, says IM Vijayan

Sports

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start in bid for 23rd Grand Slam title, No.1 ranking

Sports

Golf: India's Diksha Dagar finishes sixth in the Belgian Ladies Open

News

Tovino Thomas-starrer Kerala floods drama '2018' sets Mollywood record

News

Jr NTR off to vacation with family, but no break for 'Devara' workout

Technology

Rising global temperatures can trigger deadly tsunamis from Antarctica: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US