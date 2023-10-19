‘MasterChef India’ contestant’s Kashmir inspired dish leaves Vikas Khanna nostalgic

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who is the judge on the new season of ‘MasterChef India’, took a trip down the memory lane and reminisced about his first-ever Kashmir trip, after he savoured a dish named ‘Shikara Ride’, made by contestant Rukhsaar Sayyed. The cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’ will witness unique culinary magic as passionate home cooks from all corners of the country try their luck to make it to the MasterChef India kitchen.

Among some exceptional talents that will grace this season is the brilliant Rukhsaar Sayeed, a 33-year-old powerhouse from Srinagar. During the audition, she made a dish that made Chef Vikas recall his Kashmir trip.

In a heartwarming moment on the show, soon after Vikas tasted ‘Shikara Ride’, he got transported to his own memories of Kashmir. He fondly recalled the time he first laid eyes on the serene Dal Lake during a cherished Kashmir trip with his father.

He said: “Food has this incredible power to evoke memories and Rukhsaar’s ‘Shikara Ride’ took me back to the first time I witnessed the beauty of Dal Lake, the beauty of Kashmir. It is amazing how a single bite can make one relive some of the most treasured moments of their life.”

“That is the magic of food. It can connect us to our past and create new memories for the future. It is these experiences that entice me to return to MasterChef India every season,” he added.

Rukhsaar, a PhD holder in food technology and the brain behind Khalis Foods, is a true dreamer. Her passion for innovative cooking and her aspiration to empower the youth, especially underprivileged girls in Kashmir, drive her culinary journey.

With Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra donning the judges’ hats, MasterChef India promises not only mouthwatering dishes but also heartwarming stories and inspiring journeys.

‘MasterChef India’ streams on Sony LIV.