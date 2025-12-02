Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her New Name After Marriage

Millie Bobby Brown is officially in her married era and she’s embracing it with the cutest twist. The Stranger Things star revealed that after marrying Jake Bongiovi, she has changed her name, and it’s already breaking the internet in the most wholesome way.

Millie shared that her new name is Millie Bonnie Bon Jovi, a sweet mix of tradition and her own personality. Fans immediately started calling it dreamy, romantic and very her. It feels like something straight out of a YA novel and honestly, the internet is eating it up.

But of course, the person who took this moment to its peak comedy level was Noah Schnapp.

Her longtime best friend and Stranger Things co-star joked that the name sounds like “Millie Bon Bon,” and within seconds the nickname stuck. Fans have already started using it as her unofficial post-wedding identity, and the comment sections are spiraling in the best possible way.

The two have shared a sibling-style bond for years, so Noah turning the name reveal into a comedic moment feels exactly on brand. People are celebrating how their friendship hasn’t changed even after all the life updates.

Meanwhile, Millie seems genuinely excited about stepping into this new chapter. She has been open about how much she loves being married, how grounded Jake makes her feel and how much peace she has found in this phase of her life. The name change feels like a reflection of that comfort and closeness.

Fans also love that she didn’t go the obvious route with a simple last-name switch but added her own spin. “Bonnie Bon Jovi” sounds soft, vintage, a little musical and very Millie.

With Stranger Things 5 releasing and her personal life glowing, Millie is having a major moment both professionally and personally. And now she has a nickname from Noah that will probably follow her for the rest of her life.

Honestly, Millie Bon Bon supremacy is here.