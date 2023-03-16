scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Mudasir Bhat talked about 'Crackdown season 2', his learning experience with director Apoorva Lakhia and how OTT has helped actors like him.

By News Bureau

Actor Mudasir Bhat talked about ‘Crackdown season 2’, his learning experience with director Apoorva Lakhia and how OTT has helped actors like him. While sharing his working experience with Apoorva, he said: “It is always an amazing feeling to be on Apoorva Lakhia’s set. There is so much to learn from the man who has directed such spectacular films. He is really chilled out and calm but also serious when he needs to be. He knows what he’s doing and his work speaks for himself.”

Season 2 stars Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ekavali Khanna.

The actor further elaborated on his working experience working with the cast of the show: “It was definitely a thrilling experience working with such talented actors. There was so much to learn in terms of the way they played their characters. Such spontaneous actors with so much experience are a treat to work with. Learning and advice that I learned from them would always be humble and work hard with complete dedication as that’s what takes us forward in life. Never lose hope and keep moving towards your goal.”

He also shared how better roles are written on OTT for actors like him.

He said: “Certainly, there is more than a writer can write about the traits of a particular character as he has more space and time on the web medium. He can go in-depth and visualise the character as there are fewer limitations in the web world. There is so much one can explore about a particular character similar to movies which can get a little restricted in television.”

Talking about how OTT has helped newcomer actors get popularity he added: “As OTT platforms are getting more popular currently and a lot of scope is there for good performances. Also, there is a lot of content being made which needs more actors for various roles for the numerous platforms. A lot of film directors and actors are opting for the web world which definitely gives us a larger horizon for better and more work and gives us more audience reach as well.”

Previous article
Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat
Next article
IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

Sports

Pakistan's Aleem Dar steps down as umpire from ICC Elite Panel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US