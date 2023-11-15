Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s debut series ‘Dhootha’ to premiere on Dec 1

Actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni will mark his debut on OTT with the supernatural suspense thriller series ‘Dhootha’ which is all set to premiere on December 1. Naga Chaitanya, playing the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths, and are now shadowing over his family.

The eight-episode series also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai playing pivotal roles. The thriller drama will premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

Sharrath Marar, producer, NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., said: “Dhootha is one of the most ambitious Telugu series, that is a result of countless hours of preparation, immense dedication, and tireless efforts. From the very beginning, we knew we’d have to go above and beyond to realise the full potential of a concept and story as deep, detailed, and elaborate as Vikram envisioned.”

“And we’re thrilled to have the confidence of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni to make his streaming debut with Dhootha, and three extraordinary female protagonists who play such crucial roles in the series. Thanks to Prime Video for taking the series to a worldwide audience, who will now be able to watch and enjoy the exceptional performances in a series unlike any before, in an unpredictable story that will leave them wanting even more.”

Helmed by national award-winning director Vikram Kumar, the series unfolds as an atmospheric, supernatural thriller – a mesmerising tapestry of tension and mystery that holds viewers spellbound until the very end.