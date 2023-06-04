scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

OTT platforms warned

The Government, has, at long last, come round to the view that even OTT features have the same potential to cause harm

By Agency News Desk

The Government, which seems to believe that only whatever is depicted on cinema screens influences viewers, has, at long last, come round to the view that even OTT features have the same potential to cause harm (according to me, more than the same potential).

The ministries of Health and Information and Broadcasting have mandated that the OTT features will have to carry anti-tobacco warnings. The ministries have said that they will “take strict action upon failure to comply with the rules”.

What is strict action? Why is it not specified? Because, we are all about making rules but loosely implementing them. After all, who keeps a check?

–By Vinod Mirani

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Scoop' actor Prashanth Goswami to share screen with Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani in 'Yodha'
Next article
Microsoft adds new phone photos feature in File Explorer
This May Also Interest You
News

Chiranjeevi refutes rumours of cancer, blames media for irresponsible reporting

Technology

Microsoft adds new phone photos feature in File Explorer

News

'Scoop' actor Prashanth Goswami to share screen with Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani in 'Yodha'

Sports

WTC Final: India begin practice at The Oval for marquee clash against Australia

Health & Lifestyle

US to temporarily import Chinese cancer drug to ease shortage

Sports

No anxiety leading into the Ashes, very comfortable with what I'm doing right now: Stuart Broad

Technology

WhatsApp to bring iPad support as companion device

Technology

Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top

Health & Lifestyle

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy see off Colombia to advance to third successive semifinal

News

'Asur 2' creator reveals show didn't have writers' room initially

Sports

LPL: Looking forward to have a great experience with Colombo Strikers, says Babar Azam

Sports

McCollum wanted to bat with protective boot to help McBrine hit a hundred, reveals Balbirnie

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil to enter semifinal

News

Lily-Rose Depp 'avoided' The Weeknd while filming 'The Idol' due to method acting

News

Oscar Isaac wants Pedro to join 'Spider-Verse' as a 'cranky, old Spider-Person'

Technology

Artifact's new feature to let AI rewrite headline of clickbait article

Health & Lifestyle

Threat of pandemics far from over: Minister Bharati Pawar at G20 meet

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US