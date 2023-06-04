OTT platforms warned

The Government, which seems to believe that only whatever is depicted on cinema screens influences viewers, has, at long last, come round to the view that even OTT features have the same potential to cause harm (according to me, more than the same potential).

The ministries of Health and Information and Broadcasting have mandated that the OTT features will have to carry anti-tobacco warnings. The ministries have said that they will “take strict action upon failure to comply with the rules”.

What is strict action? Why is it not specified? Because, we are all about making rules but loosely implementing them. After all, who keeps a check?

–By Vinod Mirani