Parineeti Chopra honed her Punjabi with Diljit during ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ shoot

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is awaiting the release of her film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, has said that though she hails from Punjab and can speak good Punjabi, she felt like a student in front of Diljit Dosanjh, her co-actor in the film.

The Imitiaz Ali directorial film sees him joining forces with his frequent collaborators, including lyricist Irshad Kamil, composer A R Rahman, and playback singer Mohit Chauhan.

All of them attended the ‘Next on Netflix’ event at the Mehboob Studio in Mumbai on Thursday.

Parineeti told event host Zakir Khan, “Even though I’m a Punjabi and can speak decent Punjabi having been born in Ambala, I felt like a student in front of Diljit. It’s a treat to listen to him speak and sing in Punjabi. He brings out those small nuances and you can really assess the scope of improvement in your dialogue delivery or singing in Punjabi.”

The film is based on legendary Indian singer and musician Amar Singh Chamkila.

Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were killed, along with two members of their band, on March 8, 1988, in a case that remains unsolved.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is set to drop on Netflix soon.