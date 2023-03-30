scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Peter Pan & Wendy premiere on Disney+ Hotstar announced

Today, Disney+ Hotstar released character posters for 'Peter Pan & Wendy'.

By Glamsham Editorial
Peter Pan & Wendy premiere on Disney+ Hotstar announced
Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney+ Hotstar _ pic courtesy instagram

Today, Disney+ Hotstar released character posters for ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’. On April 28th, the studio’s live-action reimagining of the J M Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic directed by David Lowery (“The Green Knight,” “Pete’s Dragon”), will begin streaming April 28, 2023, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Check out the posters of Peter Pan, Wendy Darling, Captain Hook, Tinker Bell, Smee, Tiger Lily, John Darling, Michael Darling, and the Lost Boys (Curly, Nibs, Slightly, Tootles, Bellweather, Birdie, and the twins), and get ready to experience the timeless adventure featuring the beloved characters like never before!

“Peter Pan & Wendy” introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

The film stars Jude Law (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”), Alexander Molony (“The Reluctant Landlord”), Ever Anderson (“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”), Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (“A Discovery of Witches”), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (“House of Cards”), Alan Tudyk (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) and Jim Gaffigan (“The Jim Gaffigan Show”).

“Peter Pan and Wendy” is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (“The Green Knight”) based on the novel by J M Barrie and the animated film “Peter Pan.” The producer is Jim Whitaker (“Pete’s Dragon”), with Adam Borba (“A Wrinkle in Time”), Thomas M. Hammel (“Thor: Ragnarok”), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

Previous article
Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Chatrapathi’ set for May 12 release
Next article
Radhika Apte unveils her character in action-comedy 'Mrs Undercover'
This May Also Interest You
News

Radhika Apte unveils her character in action-comedy 'Mrs Undercover'

News

Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Chatrapathi’ set for May 12 release

News

Dev Dutt says he hasn't quit acting, but is 'just taking a break'

News

Aisha Ahmed says co-star Ayush Mishra blocked her on social media for 5 years

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi CM calls meeting amidst Covid-19 surge in city

News

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi, director Om Raut visits sacred Ram Mandir in Mumbai

Sports

I was wondering why it stopped so early: Gujarat Titans pacer Shivam Mavi recalls his IPL 2023 auction

Sports

If there's anyone that was made for that occasion, it was her: Charlotte Edwards on Issy Wong's hat-trick

Dialogues

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Dialogues: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan starrer powerful dialogues

Sports

India's second largest cricket stadium named as Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium Jaipur

Sports

Durham sign Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann for County Championship season

News

PM Narendra Modi meets makers of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram sees rise in new Covid cases

News

Popular OTT action thriller series 'Night Agent' renewed for Season 2

News

Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'

News

Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'

Sports

Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Can't wait to see when it's packed', Cameron Green excited to play in Wankhede Stadium

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US