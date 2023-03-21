scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Raj Babbar discusses his eccentric portrayal

Raj Babbar discusses his eccentric portrayal of Dadaji aka Mansukhlal Dholakia in Prime Video series Happy Family: Conditions Apply

By Glamsham Editorial
Raj Babbar discusses his eccentric portrayal
Raj Babbar as eccentric Mansukhlal Dholakia in Happy Family Conditions Apply

Prime Video’s Original Series, Happy Family: Conditions Apply continues to win the hearts of the audiences for its humorous storyline and equally hilarious characters. Ever since the release of the episodic-series, the social media is filled with twitteratis gushing over the casting of Raj Babbar as the patriarch of the family. Playing the role of Dadaji aka Mansukhlal Dholakia, Raj Babbar has taken the audience by surprise as he effortlessly aces the comic timing and delivering one liners that burst the audience into laughter.

The veteran actor recently opened up about choosing this role and what made him confident about it. “My character’s name in the series is MansukhLal Dholakia and he’s a unique character. I can’t say if I resonate with him but definitely I’m the voice of the audience and here my character is communicating with the audience. The character is very interesting and he is an introvert who speaks only when needed. He speaks very little but he speaks to the point. The character is funny and has an aura at the same time,” said the actor.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply is produced by Hats Off Productions. The series features an ensemble cast of Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesh Jhulka, Sanah Kapur, Raunak Kamdar and Meenal Sahu in pivotel roles. The first six episodes are streaming now on Prime Video, followed by two new episodes releasing every Friday until 31 March.

Previous article
‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ completes 50 episodes, Sushmita Mukherjee shows gratitude
Next article
Rapper King says he 'manifested' working with Nick Jonas, calls it 'magic'
This May Also Interest You
News

Rapper King says he 'manifested' working with Nick Jonas, calls it 'magic'

News

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ completes 50 episodes, Sushmita Mukherjee shows gratitude

Health & Lifestyle

Covid: Delhi HC seeks AAP govt's reply on PIL seeking release of ex-gratia to kin of deceased cops (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Vietnam raises dengue alert

News

Niharika Chouksey: 'My bond with Aakash is like Rahul & Anjali from KKHH'

News

Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'

News

Bengali star Jeet's 'Chengiz' to uncover Kolkata's underworld of 1970 to 1990s

News

Jubin Nautiyal, Mouni Roy & Payal Dev come together to take you on a joy ride back in time with ‘DOTARA’! Presented by T-Series,...

Sports

Local boys Chinglensana, Suresh look to shine in the Imphal sun

News

Mohammad Nazim reveals why he took 7 years for a comeback in Punjabi films

News

'Class' actor Chintan Rachchh reveals the epiphany he had on its sets

News

For Himanshi Khurana, not followers but talent and hard work matter

News

'I am not dead,' says Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

News

TN Chief Minister felicitates Kartiki Gonsalves, Oscar winning director

News

Amanda Bynes put in psychiatric care after roaming on the street naked

News

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his iconic ‘Shahenshah’ jacket to ‘considerate’ friend in Saudi Arabia

News

As 'Pandya Store' completes 700 episodes, Kanwar Dhillon is especially thankful

News

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor take selfie with Mrs Chatterjee aka Rani Mukerji

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US