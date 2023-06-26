Check out Rasika Dugal’s new look for upcoming series

Powerhouse performer Rasika Dugal is known for her meticulous approach to role portrayal. From learning new skills to undergoing physical transformations, Rasika consistently pushes boundaries to embody her characters authentically. This time, she has unveiled a new look, including a fresh hairstyle, for the character she is currently shooting.

Rasika Dugal shared her look, leaving her followers in awe. With shorter hair and stylish bangs, the actress radiates a sense of freshness, garnering praise from fans and netizens alike. Her new hairstyle is part of creating her character for the new show, a testament to her dedication to authenticity and the intricacies of her roles.

Alongside her remarkable new look, Rasika Dugal has an exciting lineup of projects set to release this year, showcasing her versatility across various genres. Among the highly anticipated releases is the supernatural thriller “Adhura” for Amazon Prime, “Spike: Sports Drama,” “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller,” “Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy,” and “Little Thomas: Dramedy.” Fans can also look forward to her reprisal of the beloved characters Neeti Singh in the third season of the critically acclaimed series “Delhi Crime” and Beena Tripathi in the much-awaited third season of “Mirzapur.”