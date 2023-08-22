scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Ravi Dubey opens up about his 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' character

Ravi Dubey feels that his character in the show will make the audience feel as if he is someone from their own family.

By Agency News Desk
Ravi Dubey opens up about his 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' character
Ravi Dubey opens up about his 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' character

Actor Ravi Dubey, who is coming up with a new series titled ‘Lakhan Leela Bhargava’, feels that his character in the show will make the audience feel as if he is someone from their own family. The actor in the series titled ‘Lakhan Leela Bhargava’ will be seen playing the role of a lawyer.

The actor shared about the role, his character, Sargun’s feedback and much more.

Talking about the show and his character, Ravi said: “The show has a 90’s vibe to it like how Govinda and Anil Kapoor sir used to do films then. My character is a lot like what they used to play, a small town boy, vibrant, full of life, witty and intelligent. Lakhan will connect with the audience. My character will make you feel as if he belongs to your own family. Every character does not give you that opportunity, some characters are aspirational.”

Talking about Sargun’s feedback for the series, he said: “For me Sargun’s feedback matters the most, rest everyone is secondary and she has loved it. She is waiting for it to stream.”

‘Lakhan Leela Bhargava’ is heartwarming legal drama that follows the life of Lakhan, a young lawyer defying the odds to succeed in his city.

The series will start streaming from August 21 on Jio Cinema.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Had never thought I would be able to do film like Akelli, says Nushrratt Bharuccha
Next article
‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan says he is ‘too afraid’ of police
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable family pictures with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, flaunts her belly button piercing; Fan says, ‘Motherhood looks good on you...

Technology

YouTube sees over 1.7 bn views on AI tool-related videos in 2023

News

Raftaar didn't talk much on 'Bajao' sets to stay in character

Technology

Microsoft to sell off Activision Blizzard’s cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft

News

SRK-starrer 'Jawan' has 6 different action directors from across the world

News

Jackie Shroff: 'Internet nahi hoga toh Maa ki aankho me dekh'

News

Seerat Kapoor roped in for 'BhamaKalapam 2'

Health & Lifestyle

US fines Teva, Glenmark $255 mn over drug price-fixing charges

Sports

Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert in New Zealand A squad for Australia tour

News

Big B considers Abhishek as his 'friend': We both are very frank with each other

Sports

Kejriwal congratulates Praggnanandhaa for reaching Chess World Cup Final

News

Rihanna reportedly welcomes second baby with A$AP Rocky

Technology

X kills headlines from links to articles as Musk tells journos to publish directly

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot look in swimsuit; Fans call these pictures are on fire

News

Adah Sharma reveals her favourite superhero: 'Hanuman ji'

News

'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo felt sidelined in industry due to his conservative views

News

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky seen with bruised eye

News

Idina Menzel almost gave up singing due to bullying as a child

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US