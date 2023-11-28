scorecardresearch
Richa Chadha worked hard on her 'voice and diction' for 'Heeramandi'

After working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film ‘Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram-Leela’, Richa Chadha will be in the filmmaker’s OTT venture ‘Heeramandi’ for which the actress said she worked hard on her voice and diction.

By Agency News Desk
Richa Chadha worked hard on her 'voice and diction' for 'Heeramandi' _pic courtesy news agency
Talking about in what light Richa would be seen in ‘Heeramandi’, Richa told IANS: “In this, particularly you will see a very loved lorne woman who is a classic woman. I worked hard on my voice and diction. I hope people appreciate me that at a time when all actors sound like they belong in 2023 even when they are working in a period film…”

She agrees that working with Bhansali is an actor’s dream.

“Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is any actor’s dream and honestly I have grown so much from this experience. It’s made me a better actor and I really hope people do accept me in this new avatar because it is something I have never done before.,” she added.

In ‘Heeramandi’ Bhansali brings his majestic signature flair to stories of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aditi Rao Hydari.

