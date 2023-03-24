scorecardresearch
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen starrer comedy series ‘Platonic’ first look

Apple TV+ unveiled the first look at 'Platonic', the upcoming 10-episode comedy series starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen and co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco.

By Glamsham Editorial
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen starrer comedy series 'Platonic' first look
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in comedy series Platonic

Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and a first look at ‘Platonic’, the upcoming 10-episode comedy series starring, and executive produced by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen and co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. The half-hour comedy is set to make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

“Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. The ensemble cast also stars Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez.

“Platonic” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.

The series marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Byrne who also stars in the critically hailed the Apple Original series “Physical,” which is set to debut its third season later this year. Rogen is also set to star in an upcoming, untitled comedy series for Apple TV+ that he will write, direct and executive produce alongside Evan Goldberg.

Legacy Twitter Blue badges to be removed from April 1, pay Rs 9,400 a year in India
When ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director met Raghu, he had no control over his trunk
Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

