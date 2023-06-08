scorecardresearch
Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: ‘This season will be raw, unfiltered just like me’

Salman Khan said that the Bigg Boss ott will be "raw, and unfiltered," just like the 'Dabangg' star.

By Agency News Desk

With the second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ all set to drop, superstar Salman Khan said that the upcoming controversial reality show will be “raw, and unfiltered,” just like the ‘Dabangg’ star.

A new promo has been dropped by the makers on Thursday and it features Salman Khan and rapper Raftaar. Starting from June 17, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will see Salman as its host. In the new promo, Salman and Raftaar are seen dropping hints about the upcoming season.

Commenting on being the host of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman said: “This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram milayi jodi. I am sure it was never seen before in the history of unscripted reality where fans can see all sides without any layers.”

“Dekhta ja India, is baar entertainment rukega nahi kyuki contestants ki itni lagegi, ki unko aapki kaafi madad lagegi. I can’t wait to witness all the drama and excitement unfold.”

With the tagline “Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi,” this season introduces several firsts, empowering the audience with ultimate control over the game, allowing them to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios. Being live, viewers can interact with housemates, shaping outcomes related to weekly ration, spot eliminations, and task decisions.

The promo shows Salman and Raftaar shaking a leg on the hookstep that embodies the anticipation of fans and contestants alike. The Bigg Boss OTT will offer a captivating experience with multi-camera streaming, allowing fans to toggle between different perspectives and not miss a single moment of action.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Hindi, starts on June 17, on JioCinema.

