Sanjana Sanghi: He (Pankaj Tripathi) has taken care of me like my father

After receiving accolades from Mr. Amitabh Bachchan for Kadak Singh’s trailer, Sanjana Sanghi’s film has also received heaps of praise at IFFI’s premiere. Audiences were touched by the film’s storyline and in awe of Sanjana Sanghi’s performance.

Sanjana is playing the daughter of Pankaj Tripathi who forgets his own daughter. Speaking about working with Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Shared, “With Pankaj Sir, I truly feel like it is a father-daughter dynamic in that there is nothing that he can’t say to me that I won’t take well because I know his intentions are so pure and he is always looking out for me; He has taken care of me through and through this journey like my father. For me, it has been a Ph.D., master’s degree all rolled into one not just for acting but also in life.”

She further expressed, “It was such a validation as a young actor that I was considered able to knock with him on court ball to ball that hopefully I have the level of skill and technique to be able to do that, really felt like a huge responsibility but it also felt like such a huge encouragement that I felt so motivated to give Sakshi and Kadak Singh my absolute all! I have tried to do that truly.”

Sanjana Sanghi’s Kadak Singh will be released on December 8th, only on Zee5.