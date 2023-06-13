Scoop’s Jagruti Pathak redefines Karishma Tanna’s life as an actor

Just a little over a week after Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scoop’ released on streaming platform Netflix, Karishma Tanna, who plays the titular role of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak implicated for the murder of a fellow journalist, made a quick weekend trip with husband Varun Bangera to Dubai. Within minutes of clearing passport control, Tanna found herself surrounded with smiling faces and friendly greetings from fellow travellers who had watched the series.

Once the word spread that the actor was on her way to the exit gates, crowds swelled up. “I was shocked! There were people en route to Canada and the USA, and they told me they were binge watching the show. The following day I was out on a dinner date, and we had people walking up to us constantly with very kind compliments,” says Tanna.

For Tanna she had to undertake the toughest preparation of her life for the part. In order to sink her teeth into the character of an ambitious journalist who would go to any length to get a scoop, she frequented police stations, shadowed crime reporters in the newsroom and hung out at the Press Club in Mumbai.

“Even though I have been working in a cut-throat entertainment industry, I have never been overly ambitious so I could not draw from any personal experience. But, I went all out to ensure it was a job well done. I also had to be responsible because it is based on a true story and someone’s life.”

Her hard work paid off when she started receiving calls from filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Mahesh Bhatt, and Nikhil Advani. Some of the compliments were, “Karishma Tanna – you have been a revelation,” “This is Karishma Tannna 2.0,” “Phor dala hain,” “Where was this Karishma for so long?”

For Tanna, the endeavour has always been to have a varied resume, and push herself to do roles that she could never imagine herself in. “As an actor no matter how many years you put in, you are always learning something new on the job. I’m still very hungry as a performer, and looking forward to learning from different directors and producers as I go along,” says Tanna.

As she continues to enjoy the adulation from fans across the globe, the future looks exciting. The success of Scoop has led to many calls and requests for meetings from casting directors and filmmakers. We can hardly wait to see what’s next for her.