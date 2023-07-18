scorecardresearch
Sharad Malhotra embraces the dark side in ‘Honey Trap’

Renowned actor Sharad Malhotra is set to challenge conventional norms and captivate audiences with his upcoming series, 'Honey Trap'

By Editorial Desk
Sharad Malhotra

Renowned actor Sharad Malhotra is set to challenge conventional norms and captivate audiences with his upcoming series, ‘Honey Trap’. Breaking away from his previous portrayals, Malhotra embraces the role of a negative lead, delving into the complexities of a captivating character. As fans eagerly anticipate this transformative performance, it is evident that Malhotra’s portrayal will redefine perceptions and leave an indelible mark in his career graph.

Sharad Malhotra’s decision to take on a negative lead in ‘Honey Trap’ showcases his versatility and willingness to experiment with his craft. Known for his charismatic and charming portrayals, Malhotra’s foray into the realm of antagonistic characters is a bold step that promises to challenge his acting skills and captivate viewers. Malhotra is poised to deliver a power-packed performance that will leave audiences spellbound.

Speaking on the same Sharad Malhotra said, “My negative lead signifies the evolving landscape of digital entertainment, where traditional notions of heroism and villainy are being redefined. The series seeks to blur the lines between right and wrong, portraying characters with depth and exploring their motivations. My character challenges the preconceived notions and adds an intriguing twist to the overall narrative, elevating the series to new heights.”

Brace yourselves for an enthralling journey into the depths of darkness, guided by Sharad Malhotra’s compelling portrayal in ‘Honey Trap’.

Himesh Reshammiya returns as judge for new season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’
Migration: When adventure calls, answer. Trailer released
Entertainment Today

