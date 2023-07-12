Star Wars: Ahsoka new trailer released

Today, Disney+ Hotstar released an exciting new trailer for Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Ahsoka” and also announced that the series debut on August 23 will kick-off with the first two episodes. Check out the featurette “Journey to Ahsoka” to learn more about the series from its creators and stars.

Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

“Ahsoka” stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive produces along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Ahsoka” launches on August 23, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.