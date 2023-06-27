scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Tamannaah Bhatia gets teary-eyed

Tamannaah Bhatia is basking in a remarkable wave of love and adoration for 'Jee Karda', she is currently promoting her highly anticipated project 'Lust Stories 2'

By Editorial Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia gets teary-eyed
Tamannaah Bhatia _ pic courtesy instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia is basking in a remarkable wave of love and adoration from her fans following the release of ‘Jee Karda’. While she is currently immersed in promoting her highly anticipated project ‘Lust Stories 2’, a recent fan encounter left the actress deeply moved. Upon recently arriving at the Mumbai airport, Tamannaah was greeted by a die-hard fan whose admiration for her remains unmatched.

The fan got Tamannaah’s radiant face tattooed on his arm, accompanied by the heartfelt words, “Love you Tamannaah.”

The fan’s unwavering love for Tamannaah Bhatia brought tears to her eyes, as she was touched by the profound gesture. But that’s not all! He also went the extra mile by touching the actress’ feet and presenting her with a bouquet of flowers, along with a heartfelt letter. Overwhelmed with emotions, Tamannaah reciprocated the love by embracing the fan tightly, expressing her gratitude with a heartfelt “Thank You.”

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in the much-awaited anthology film Lust Stories 2 on Netflix. She is also set to captivate audiences in the upcoming action-packed entertainer Bhola Shankar. Additionally, Tamannaah has two other exciting projects in her repertoire, which include Bandra and Jailer.

Pic. Sourcetamannaahspeaks
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Study links Covid infection to chronic pain
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Study links Covid infection to chronic pain

News

Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ release announced

Technology

DeepMind's next AI system to eclipse OpenAI's ChatGPT

Technology

Salesforce launches 'Starter' for MSME businesses in India

Fashion and Lifestyle

Akshay Oberoi undergoes shocking fitness transformation

Sports

Cricket World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad to host opener, India vs Pakistan on Oct 15 (Ld)

Fashion n Lifestyle

Abdu Rozik shares cute picture with Shehnaaz Gill

News

‘Dumb Money’ trailer out now

Technology

Databricks acquires generative AI platform MosaicML for about $1.3 bn

Technology

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip to power budget smartphones

Sports

As long as players are fit, Pakistan have chance of doing well in WC, says Wasim Akram

Technology

Launcher faces software glitch, loses another vehicle after lift off

Sports

Tamil Nadu Premier League: Ba11sy Trichy signs khiladix.com as title sponsor

Technology

Samsung to launch M34 5G with 6,000mAh battery on July 7

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar says ‘Mere babu ke saath soyegi mein aaj’ and Abhishek Malhan blushing

News

Karuna Pandey says her ‘Pushpa Impossible’ role has changed female representation

News

After ‘Ghungroo’, Hrithik and Vaani to ignite the stage in UK Tour ‘Stars On Fire’

Technology

India-US partnership to turbocharge innovation in emerging tech: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (IANS Interview)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US