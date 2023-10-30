scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Trinetra Haldar-starrer unscripted docu-series ‘Rainbow Rishta’ to stream from this date

The makers of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca-starrer unscripted docu-series ‘Rainbow Rishta’ have announced that it will release date on OTT on November 7.

By Agency News Desk
Trinetra Haldar-starrer unscripted docu-series ‘Rainbow Rishta’ to stream from this date _ pic courtesy news agency
Trinetra Haldar-starrer unscripted docu-series ‘Rainbow Rishta’ to stream from this date _ pic courtesy news agency

The makers of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca-starrer unscripted docu-series ‘Rainbow Rishta’ have announced that it will release date on OTT on November 7.

Celebrating love through the lens of a few members from the LGBTQIA+ community, ‘Rainbow Rishta’ follows six inspiring and heartwarming queer love stories.

The six-part docu-series is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji, the series will give the world a unique, candid, and honest window into the lives of members from the LGBTQIA+ community.

The unscripted series features stories from different parts of the country through the real-life experiences of Trinetra, Aishwarya, Daniella, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.

Following the success of ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’, a modern cult classic based on pulp-cinema of the ’90s, ‘Rainbow Rishta’ marks Prime Video’s second collaboration with VICE Studios Production.

It will release on November 7 on Prime Video.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'PCB wants us to fail at the World Cup': Senior player of Pakistan cricket team
Next article
'Sad, this heritage is coming to end' says Romanch Mehta as 'Kaali Peeli' taxis go off route
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US