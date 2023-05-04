Two jackfruits & a cop: Guneet Monga's 'Kathal' promises to be a quirky comedy

The trailer of the streaming film ‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’ was released here on Thursday in the presence of its starcast — Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav and Anant Joshi.

Also present at the launch in Mumbai were the producers Ektaa Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Ruchikaa Kapoor and Achin Jain, director Yashowardhan Mishra, and screenplay writer Ashok Mishra.

The trailer opens with a pastiche of the famous scene of the 2005 film ‘Malamaal Weekly’, where Rajpal Yadav climbs the wall and eavesdrops on an ongoing dialogue. In the trailer, Rajpal Yadav, who essays a snoopy journalist, climbs over the wall of a crime scene only to be dealt in a quirky way by Sanya Malhotra’s cop.

The film is about two missing jackfruits. Sanya’s character has entrusted with the investigation of the ‘crime’.

Talking about the film, co-writer and director Yashowardhan Mishra said: “It is such a thrilling experience to be launching the trailer of my first film, ‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’.”

He added: “Through our storytelling clubbed with an ensemble of extremely hardworking and talented actors, we have created a story that will make the audiences laugh while also making sure they go away with a strong thought. Quirky comedies are hard to come by, and we have sketched every character’s graph with extreme sensitivity and thought.”

The cast members who help Sanya’s character in her crusade to find the missing jackfruits are Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Anantvijay Joshi and Neha Saraf.

The film’s producer, Guneet Monga Kapoor, whose short film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ recently bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film, promised in a statement: “Sanya, along with Rajpal, Vijay, Anant and the others, will take you on a joyride to uncover the mystery of the stolen kathals, helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, our debut director.”

Added Ektaa R. Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms: “The quest of finding the missing kathals is going to be a hilarious and nuanced one that I am sure the audiences would not want to miss.” Talking about Monga, Ektaa said: “She is a visionary producer who truly understands the power of storytelling. With ‘Kathal’, we aimed to create a film that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impression on the audience.”

Produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms, the film will drop on Netflix on May 19.