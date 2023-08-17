scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Revealed that Vicky Kaushal was drunk during this scene

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan shared an anecdote from the shoot of his debut film 'Masaan' which starred Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

By Agency News Desk
Revealed that Vicky Kaushal was drunk during this scene
Vicky Kaushal in Masaan _ pic courtesy imdb

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released streaming show ‘Made in Heaven 2’, has shared an anecdote from the shoot of his debut film ‘Masaan’ which starred Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

The director, shared that the famous scene from the Cannes return ‘Masaan’, in which Vicky’s character says, “Ye saala dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota be (why doesn’t the sorrow end)?”, was improvised by Vicky and that too when he the actor was purposely drunk in line with his character of Deepak.

Neeraj said, “It was an independent films, we didn’t have much budget so, the controlled conditions on set were very few.”

There’s one shot in the sequence wherein a train in a very shallow depth is passing in the background and Vicky sings the opening lines from the song ‘Tu kisi rail si guzarti hai’.

The director said despite being drunk, Vicky improvised on this bit and it just propelled the whole scene.

Neeraj said: “Vicky was drunk during that scene and he kept saying sorry for his actions although he did nothing wrong. It was a creative call for him to get drunk, and he performed exceptionally well”.

‘Made in Heaven 2’ is streaming on Prime Video.

Pic. Sourceimdb
9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
La Liga: Real Madrid on the road, Xavi in the stands for Round 2 matches (Preview)
Next article
Sanam collaborates with music maestro Usha Uthup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'I hope to be back on field in 3-4 weeks', says injured Devdutt Padikkal

News

'MTV Roadies': Aashika beats Pallavi showing why she is someone not to be messed with

Technology

Indian users spend over 3 hrs on social media, 46 min on gaming: Report

Technology

Excessive screen time can affect reasoning skills in young children

Sports

Swimming Australia facing World Aquatics expulsion over governance concerns

News

Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ teaser gives you goosebumps

News

How cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s story inspired Saiyami Kher

Sports

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants rope in MSK Prasad as strategic consultant

News

Dulquer Salmaan on working in remakes: 'Classics should be left untouched'

Technology

Death in the air: 3 pilots lost their lives within 3 days; 2 in India

News

Kamal Haasan wishes director Shankar Shanmugam on his birthday

News

Rajinikanth meets Jharkhand Guv, visits Rajrappa temple post 'Jailer' success

Sports

Shooting World Championship: India start with Men’s Air Pistol team bronze in Baku

News

Sanam collaborates with music maestro Usha Uthup

Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid on the road, Xavi in the stands for Round 2 matches (Preview)

News

Anuraj Chahal on playing Armaan in 'Udaariyaan': It's stark contrast to my real-life persona

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Jamshedpur ride Ashley's strike for first win in league

Fashion and Lifestyle

Preity Zinta recalls fond memories of Sussanne Khan: She would make best sandwiches

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US