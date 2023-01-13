scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Vijay Sethupathi: Shahid Kapoor is a talented actor, wonderful person

By News Bureau

The makers of crime thriller Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi dropped the trailer on Friday. Created by Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles, and will stream starting February 10.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of a small-time con artist Sunny, who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses. Spanning eight episodes, ‘Farzi’ is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich.

Speaking about the series on the trailer launch day, Shahid Kapoor said, “…And working with such brilliant co-actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nanu (Amolji), Kay Kay Menon, Raashii had its own charm. Playing Artist aka Sunny wasn’t simple, the character is quite complex, his situations and his greed for a better life makes him take some decisions which he has not necessarily thought through.”

“I am quite sure that the audience will love the show, they will enjoy the humour, the grit and the overall story, it will keep them on the edge of their seats. And of course, Prime Video will be taking this series to a worldwide audience, usse better kya hi ho sakta hai, that people around the world get to watch this amazing content.”

Vijay added: “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the dynamic duo Raj and DK and alongside Shahid Kapoor, who is both a talented actor and a wonderful person. It was incredible to work with such a brilliant team and create something as mind blowing as Farzi. I can’t think of a better digital debut, and I’m excited for the series’ global release.”

Previous article
Rihanna drops video ahead of Super Bowl halftime show performance
Next article
Wipro posts Rs 30.5 bn as Q3 net
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Musk to reveal Twitter code as users unable to login via 3rd party apps

Technology

Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts, biggest in 5 years: Report

Sports

Ignored for India Test tour, Adam Zampa looking forward to ODI World Cup

Sports

Serie A: Napoli hand Juventus 5-1 thrashing, remain on top

Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US