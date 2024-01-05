Vikrant Massey-starrer ‘12th Fail’ to be closing film at Macau’s Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Fest

Actor Vikrant Massey-starrer biographical drama ’12th Fail’, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has been selected as the closing film for the Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival.

Vidhu will attend the screening of ‘12th Fail’ on January 11 in Macau. The film is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel about the actual story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The movie delves into the relentless struggles of millions of students attempting the UPSC exams.

Apart from covering exam preparations, the movie also covers the struggles of all the aspirants, exploring their many personal problems that aspiring students face both at home as well as in their personal relationships during exam studies.

This causes a lot of emotional problems for the students who end up quitting, or get massive depression.

Ultimately a story of resilience, perseverance, and never giving up, ‘12th Fail’ stars Vikrant in the lead role, alongside Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

In November 2023, the movie was also submitted to the Oscars as an independent nomination.