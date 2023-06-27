scorecardresearch
Waluscha De Sousa never expected ‘Crackdown 2’ character to get so much love from audience

Waluscha De Sousahas shared that she never expected that playing a negative character would bring her so much love

Actress Waluscha De Sousa, who played a negative role in the second season of ‘Crackdown’, has shared that she never expected that playing a negative character would bring her so much love and appreciation from the audience.

In the show, Waluscha De Sousa played the role of Garima Kalra.

She spoke about the twists her character went through in the second season. “The twists came in towards the end of season 1 and the second season saw me in a completely different avatar. I had never expected that a negative character could get so much love from the audience. Wherever I am going, people are talking about my role. They are loving my anger, revenge and ruthlessness in the show and are asking if I would be there in the third season or not”.

Her character has done some good action sequences in the scene.

When asked what preparation she did for the role, she replied: “For me, season 1 was very boring because I had nothing much to do. Season 2 got new twists in my role and I could express myself as an actor. I took this as a challenge and fortunately, it clicked and audiences loved my role. For the action sequences, you need proper choreography. It is pretty much like a dance. I have always been into sports so that kind of helped me”.

Talking about her future projects, she said, “I am currently doing something with Ruchi Narain where I have a completely different character. I have done a film with Rajat Kapoor which was always a dream for me”.

‘Crackdown’ season 2 is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It takes from where season 1 ended. This time RAW agents are on a mission to save the lives of 80 Indians who have disappeared in a hijacked plane.

The show stars Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonali Kulkarni, Waluscha De Sousa, Freddy Daruwala and Ankur Bhatia. It is streaming on Jio Cinema.

