Jeh Pataudi’s Quick Reflexes Save Saif Ali Khan from Clicking Cameras

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son, Jeh Ali Khan, has once again captured the internet’s attention with his innocence and expressive personality. A recent video of the little one trying to shield his father from the paparazzi has gone viral, leaving fans delighted by his protective instinct.

The video, shared on Reddit, shows Saif Ali Khan stepping out of a store with his sons Taimur and Jeh after a shopping outing. Both boys are seen dressed in football jerseys. While Taimur calmly made his way to the car, Jeh ran ahead with his arms stretched out, adorably attempting to block photographers from taking pictures of his father. The gesture instantly won over social media users, who flooded the comments section with admiration for the four-year-old’s sweet concern.

Just recently, Kareena Kapoor also melted hearts with a tender moment featuring Jeh. Sharing an affectionate picture on Instagram, the actress posted a snap of herself holding Jeh’s face lovingly as she leaned in for a kiss. Dressed in his school uniform, Jeh looked endearing as he embraced his mother after returning from school. Kareena paired the wholesome moment with a set of stylish photos of her own, sporting a chic brown shirt, matching skirt, a high-bun hairstyle, and subtle makeup.

Meanwhile, Kareena is creating buzz with her upcoming Netflix special Dining with the Kapoors. The hour-long feature reunites the Kapoor clan cousins, siblings, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and in-laws for a heartwarming exploration of family bonds. Directed by Smriti Mundhra and conceptualised by Armaan Jain, the show promises candid conversations and a glimpse into the Kapoor family’s traditions.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is making headlines for his return to the big screen alongside Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller Haiwaan. The actor was recently spotted arriving in Alibaug on a speedboat, stirring excitement among fans. A source confirmed that Saif was in the coastal town to shoot a crucial sequence for the film. Haiwaan, backed by Thespian Films and KVN Productions, is reportedly an adaptation of Mohanlal’s acclaimed 2016 thriller Oppam and is slated for release in 2026. The ensemble cast includes Samuthirakani, Saiyami Kher, Shreya Pilgaonkar, Asrani, and Einar Haraldsson.

With both Saif and Kareena gearing up for major releases and their sons continuing to charm the internet, the Pataudi family remains firmly in the spotlight.