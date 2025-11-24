Heartbreak for Smriti Mandhana: Wedding to Palash Muchhal Put on Hold

The marriage between Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and composer Palash Muchhal, scheduled for Sunday, November 23, in her hometown in Maharashtra, has been indefinitely postponed with the cricketer’s father Srinivas Mandhana being hospitalised in Sangli due to symptoms related to a heart attack. Celebrations had commenced in the town for two days already.

According to Dr. Naman Shah, Director of Sarvhit Hospital, Srinivas Mandhana had sharp pain on the left side of his chest around early afternoon and collapsed soon after. He was immediately brought to the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre for evaluation. Dr. Shah said that while the cardiac enzymes were mildly elevated, there was nothing new in the echocardiogram. However, continuous ECG monitoring has been advised with the possibility of angiography if required. He also cited elevated blood pressure and stress — possibly related to the frenetic wedding preparations — as possible causes for the episode.

#WATCH | Sangli, Maharashtra: Father of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been hospitalised.



Dr Naman Shah, Director of Sarvhit Hospital, says, "Srinivas Manandana, Smriti Manandana's father, experienced symptoms of a heart attack around 11:30 after feeling left-sided chest… pic.twitter.com/hlRnkJwoB4 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

According to India Today, Smriti Mandhana’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, said that the cricketer insisted on postponing the wedding after her father’s sudden deterioration in health. “We didn’t want to take any risk. He was rushed to the hospital immediately. Smriti is extremely close to her father, and she decided the marriage will be postponed until he fully recovers,” he said. The family is shocked but hopeful as doctors continue to monitor his condition closely.

Mandhana and Muchhal were to get married in an intimate ceremony, which saw close friends and family members attending. The pre-wedding functions — Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet — had already started, replete with love, culture, and smiles everywhere. A friendly Bride Team vs Groom Team cricket match, as part of this, added that extra bit of fun. Joining the occasion were several of Mandhana’s teammates — Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shivali Shinde, and Richa Ghosh. Just a few days back, the video of a jolly Smriti dancing along with her teammates during the Haldi function was trending on social media.

The all-rounder had announced her engagement via a fun Instagram reel of her teammates dancing to “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Palash Muchhal followed that up with a heartfelt proposal video shot at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, a venue where India famously lifted the Women’s World Cup.

The engagement came almost a fortnight after Mandhana’s brilliant World Cup campaign in which she scored 434 runs in nine innings and played a crucial role in India’s championship victory.