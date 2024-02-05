What sets Maya Erskine starrer ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ apart from Brangelina’s 2005 film

Prime Video recently premiered a thrilling rendition of the 2005 classic action of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in pivotal roles for the Amazon Original series. The story revolves around two strangers who land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. While the thrill and drama from the 2005 version remains, many exciting elements have been adapted to fit the world and characters of the show.

Erskine, who plays the mysterious and lethal agent Jane in the series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, delves into what sets this rendition apart from the original blockbuster. She reveals, “In the movie, they meet and don’t know each other are spies. In this version, we know we are entering this agreement of becoming partners and essentially carrying out missions together. But having to pose as a married couple. It is like an arranged marriage. You’re meeting someone for the first time and having to live in the same house, having to learn their small habits, things that might annoy you, things that you might like.”

Erskine emphasizes the unique dynamic of their relationship, starting with a business partnership that evolves into a complex interplay of trust and emotions.

When asked about the physical demands of the role, especially considering her recent childbirth, Erskine shares her journey, stating, “When I was approached to do this, I had just had a baby, and so there was a big conversation of ‘Are you sure you wanna do this? Are you sure you’re up for it?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, what’s the big deal?’ And then I realized like, ‘Oh yeah, I have to get really into shape fast.'”

The actress candidly discusses the rigorous training regimen she embraced, working with the same trainer four to five days a week, sculpting her physique for the action-packed role. She adds, “Then we worked with the amazing stunt team that taught us maybe six to eight times. Then we just had to learn the fight choreography pretty fast. But there weren’t a ton of action sequences that were really complicated except in the final episode.”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith spans eight gripping episodes co-created and co-produced by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover starring Maya Erskine as Jane Smith and Donald Glover as John Smith. The action-comedy series is streaming exclusively in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Prime Video.