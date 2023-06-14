scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

When Anil Kapoor was sceptical of playing Shailendra Rungta in 'The Night Manager'

'The Night Manager' biggest highlights is Anil Kapoor's performance as the classy and stylish antagonist Shailendra Rungta, which impressed audiences and critics alike.

By Agency News Desk
When Anil Kapoor was sceptical of playing Shailendra Rungta in 'The Night Manager'
Anil Kapoor in The Night Manager

The crime thriller series ‘The Night Manager’ has received a positive reception. One of the show’s biggest highlights is Anil Kapoor’s performance as the classy and stylish antagonist Shailendra Rungta, which impressed audiences and critics alike.

While Anil Kapoor has immersed himself into the role, the actor was initially sceptical of playing the antagonist.

Elaborating further, the creator of the show, Sandeep Modi said: “When I first approached Anil Kapoor for the role of Shailendra Rungta, he was reluctant to play the villain. He has always been this larger than life hero, so he was slightly sceptical to play an outright antagonist.”

He continued: “But once he sunk into the character, he made it his own and brought the smallest of nuances to his role. From suggesting the name of the character to bringing a factor of relatability and Indian-ness, it is safe to say that Shelly Rungta aka Anil Kapoor is the most heroic villain we have ever seen.”

Sandeep Modi is known for being larger than life in his scripts and productions, using a derring-do approach for his characters and screenplay such as in ‘Aarya’ and ‘The Lottery’, something that manifests itself in ‘The Night Manager’ as well.

A remake of the British crime thriller series starring Tom Hiddleston, which was in turn adapted from the eponymous English novel, the show was praised for its production, characterisation, themes, screenplay, performances and capturing the spirit of the original British show while also adapting it for an Indian audience etc.

‘The Night Manager’ has a dynamic plot full of character studies, a moving storyline, action and suspense as it mixes the suspense of spy thrillers with the grittiness and tension of crime dramas.

‘The Night Manager: Part 2’ is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adipurush – Shivoham Song Lyrics starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan
Next article
Ali Fazal, Tamannaah, phalanx of celebs walk 'Jee Karda' red carpet
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Vodafone, CK Hutchison approve UK mobile business merger

Technology

NASA's Curiosity snaps postcard of Martian morning, afternoon

News

When rickshaws took centre stage in Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’

Technology

Edtech firm Chegg to cut 4% of staff as AI risks business

Sports

Selectors need to have a word with Rohit to chart the course of direction for Test captaincy: Devang Gandhi

Sports

Real Madrid complete Jude Bellingham's signing from Borussia Dortmund

News

Aditya Roy Kapur starts shooting for 'Metro… In Dino' with emotional sequence

News

When Kangana Ranaut flew to Bengaluru to woo Nawazuddin for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Health & Lifestyle

Made in India 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials

Lyrics

Adipurush – Huppa Huiya Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Devdatta Nage

News

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback Kedarnath pix on SSR death anniversary

News

Ali Fazal, Tamannaah, phalanx of celebs walk 'Jee Karda' red carpet

Lyrics

Adipurush – Shivoham Song Lyrics starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan

Technology

Truecaller introduces call recording for premium users on iOS, Android

Lyrics

Adipurush – Tu Hi Sheetal Dhara Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

Sports

Archery World Cup: 16-year-old Aditi Swami breaks U-18 compound world record

Technology

Apple taps 7 Chinese firms to strengthen Vision Pro MR headset supply chain

Health & Lifestyle

How donating blood is good for your health

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US