scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

‘A Telugu film from south of India’: S S Rajamouli educates US journos about ‘RRR’

By News Bureau

S S Rajamouli, who is basking in the attention that his magnum opus ‘RRR’ is getting after the Golden Globe win of ‘Naatu Naatu’, has set the record straight for American journalists. He has made it clear to them that the film is not a Bollywood movie, but “a Telugu film that comes from the south of India”.

Rajamouli was speaking to a group of journalists, following the screening of his film at the Directors Guild of America.

The director said: “RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music and dance. I just use those elements to move the story forward.”

He added: “At the end of the film, if you say I didn’t feel it like for three hours, then I know I am a successful filmmaker.”

Rajamouli’s magnum opus is all over the news as the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ won the Golden Globe Award in the Best Original Song category. The song defeated the likes of Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’.

Previous article
Aamir Bengali talks about his short film ‘Shaadi Shuda’ presented by Pradeep Sarkar
Next article
Rishabh Pant to be sidelined for majority of 2023 after tearing three key knee ligaments: Report
This May Also Interest You
News

Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

News

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie says she loves to travel by the London Underground

Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn’t mean Tina Datta has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

News

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Health & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US