National Award winning writer Anjali Menon to collaborate with KRG Studios for a feature film

KRG Studios, a young and dynamic film production and distribution company rooted in the vibrant landscape of Kannada cinema, proudly announces its first collaboration with the trendsetting filmmaker, Anjali Menon. Known for her iconic works, like the highly acclaimed ‘Bangalore Days’, ‘Manjadikuru’, ‘Ustad Hotel’, ‘Koode’ and more recently ‘Wonder Women’, Anjali Menon brings her unique storytelling prowess to now a special Tamil feature film in partnership with KRG.

As KRG expands its footprint from film distribution to comprehensive film production, this collaboration with Anjali Menon marks a pivotal moment for the company. With a focus on bridging gaps in storytelling within the Kannada industry and beyond, KRG is excited to align its storytelling DNA with the distinct narrative style of Anjali Menon.

KRG established its studio distribution business in 2017 and has distributed over 100 films in Karnataka till date. They ventured into full-fledged production, from conceptualisation to creation of Feature films in 2020. KRG gained early acclaim with ‘Rathnan Prapancha’, directed by Rohit Padaki and starring Dhananjay. The film, released directly on Prime Video India, garnered tremendous praise. Following this success, KRG continued its journey with the release of ‘Gurudev Hoysala’ in March 2023.

The core ethos of KRG’s collaboration with Anjali Menon and future filmmakers revolves around crafting content-rich stories across genres. With a keen eye on the four Southern languages, KRG aims to encourage emerging talents while collaborating with seasoned storytellers. The central focus remains unwaveringly on the art of storytelling, cementing KRG’s commitment to elevating the narrative experience in cinema.

Speaking of this collaboration, director Anjali Menon said, “I am looking forward to the collaboration with KRG Studios as we share the commitment to create engaging movies built from our cultures with world class production values. Audiences are connecting beyond language boundaries to the diverse story landscapes of India, and we are keen to take them on cinematic journeys that are memorable, entertaining and thought provoking – all at the same time.”

Adding to her thoughts, producer and co-founder of KRG, Karthik Gowda said, “Our collaboration with Anjali Menon signifies a new chapter for KRG, where the essence of storytelling takes precedence. We believe in the magic of cinema, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to crafting tales that resonate across diverse audiences and languages.”

“Our journey in this direction began when my dear friend and seasoned entertainment executive Vijay Subramaniam and I were discussing the power of narrative/concept based stories and the influence they have on customers when executed well. I am grateful that he too saw our potential and decided to collaborate with us as a mentor and co-producer. Collectively and with the help of like-minded folks like Chaitanya Hegde of Tulsea, we are able to build such partnerships which we hope will be special and above all to the customers we serve.”

KRG anticipates that this collaboration will not only redefine cinematic landscapes but also contribute to the evolution of storytelling in the local and national spheres. As KRG continues to shape the future of South Indian cinema, the partnership with Anjali Menon is a testament to their dedication to quality content and innovative narratives.