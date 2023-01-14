scorecardresearch
Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates Sankranti in Chandrababu’s native village

By News Bureau

Popular Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna participated in Sankranti celebrations with his family members at Naravaripalle village in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. The actor, who is also a member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, celebrated the festival with the family of his brother-in-law and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the latter’s native village.

Balayya, as the actor is popularly known, took everyone by surprise by going for a morning walk in the village.

Attired in winter wear, he responded to the greetings from his fans.

He also participated in Bhogi near the house of Chandrababu Naidu.

Talking to media persons, Balayya greeted Telugu people all over the world on the occasion of Sankranti.

He hoped that the festival would bring loads of happiness and prosperity to people.

The actor thanked the audience for making Veera Simha Reddy a big hit.

“Whenever a good movie is made, Telugu audiences support it. Veera Simha Reddy also received their support,” he said.

Balakrishna said Veera Simha Reddy, released three days ago, was not merely made in faction fight drop back but has family sentiments.

The actor thanked the entire movie team. He said he got a good opportunity to work with director Gopichand Malineni.

“He knows the pulse of the audience and made a movie which they like,” he said.

The families of Balakrishna and Chandrababu Naidu came together for the festival.

The actor’s sister Bhuvaneswari is Chandrababu Naidu’s wife.

Balakrishna, whose daughter Brahmini is also married to Naidu’s son N Lokesh, is a legislator of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

He is a member of Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Hindupur constituency.

