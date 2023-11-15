scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Chiranjeevi, Raja Kumari shake a leg on SRK’s ‘Jawan’ title track at Diwali party

By Agency News Desk

It was an epic moment when superstar Chiranjeevi was seen grooving to the title track of ‘Jawan’ with rapper Raja Kumari at a Diwali party. Along with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Lakshmi Manchu and Rana Daggubati, were seen enjoying Raja Kumari perform.

The rapper took to to her Instagram, where she shared moments from the Diwali party. She even postedpictures with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu and others from the party.

Raja Kumari wrote on Instagram: “Home is where the heart is. Thank You Hyderabad for the most beautiful Deepavali. Felt so good to hear Telugu spoken all around me with friends that truly love me but honestly…NOTHING will beat this vision board moment of dancing with Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela.”

Talking about meeting Lakshmi Manchu, she wrote: “Thank you @lakshmimanchu for always being my biggest champion and making sure everyone knows who I really am. Love to my girlies @deejasti @vasukipunj for always being the light and making sure I have the best people around me.”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Extreme Weight Loss’ star Brandi Mallory dead at 40
Next article
Delaying cord clamping may halve death risk in premature babies: Lancet
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US