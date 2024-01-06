Divya Khosla Kumar hints at doing a Telugu Hindi film!

Bollywood, or as they say, the Indian film industry, is always a buzz with the latest gossip and rumours about several celebrities and their personal and professional lives. Gossip mills always have something new to share with the public, serving them some hot news about their hot and favourite celebs and actors.

A few sources are now ready to spill the beans on one such much-talked-about actress, Divya Khosla Kumar, known for her charming personality and performances in films like ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo’, ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ and ‘Yaariyan 2’.

Sources say that she is all set to feature in a Telugu-Hindi film as a lead.

A recent Instagram story by Divya now has rumour mills churning faster, where she posted, “Coming Soon. I’m really excited to share something awesome with all of you. Will be announcing on 16th January 2024. Stay Tuned!”

A few trusted sources were quick to speculate that Divya is looking forward to getting into the Telugu film industry and doing a unique project. It is said that the film is titled ‘Hero N Heroine’, and the first poster of the same may be unveiled on 16th January 2024.

Besides being a well-known actress, Divya Khosla Kumar is also a director and producer.

If these rumours are true, it will be amazing to see Divya don a new and challenging character and translate her charm and brilliance as an actor on screen.

