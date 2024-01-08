Wednesday, January 10, 2024
RegionalNews

‘False’: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna engagement rumours

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February, sources close to the actors on Monday termed it "false"

By Agency News Desk
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna engagement rumours
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna engagement rumours_pic courtesy news agency

Amid reports of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February, sources close to the actors on Monday termed it “false”.

A media report stated that the two are getting engaged. However, when IANS contacted their representatives, they denied.

“The report is false,” sources told IANS.

Reportedly, the actors are dating, however, they have not made their relationship official.

The two have starred together in movies like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is basking in the success of recently released action thriller ‘Animal’, in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She next has ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, ‘Rainbow’, ‘The Girlfriend’ and ‘Chaava’.

While, Vijay, who was last seen in ‘Kushi’, next has ‘Family Star’ and ‘VD 12’ in the pipeline.

Previous article
Mohd Shami likely to miss two Tests against England: Reports
Next article
Mohammad Rizwan appointed as Pakistan's vice-captain in T20Is ahead of NZ tour
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment