First Look of Priyanka Chopra in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Has Everyone Talking

Priyanka Chopra has finally revealed her first look from Varanasi, and fans are already excited about her return to Indian cinema. The actress will be seen in director SS Rajamouli’s ambitious new film, marking her first Indian theatrical release since The Sky Is Pink in 2019. The newly released images give a glimpse of her powerful character, Mandakini, who is expected to play a major role in the film’s action packed story. According to the makers, Mandakini is a fearless woman who has traveled across the world. She is brave, emotional, and unforgettable, making her one of the most important characters in the film.

After the massive global success of RRR, director SS Rajamouli is returning with another grand spectacle. Varanasi is an original story that combines history, mythology, action, and adventure. The film travels across different time periods, beginning in ancient civilizations and continuing into the modern world. The story takes viewers to several breathtaking locations, including Antarctica, Africa, and the holy city of Varanasi. Although the story is set in Varanasi, Rajamouli recreated the famous city in Hyderabad by building detailed sets featuring its iconic ghats, temples, and historic architecture.

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about the film during the Hey Jonas podcast hosted by her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe. She revealed that she has been working on the project for around 14 months, adding that Rajamouli is known for taking his time to create large scale films. She shared that the movie is an epic adventure that moves across different countries and different periods in history. While keeping most details secret, she joked that she gets to perform plenty of exciting slow motion jumps, saying that was all she could reveal for now.

The film also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role as Rudhra. He will also appear as Lord Rama in a secondary role. Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the main villain, Kumbha, a wheelchair user whose dangerous thinking makes him a powerful threat. Mandakini finds herself caught between these two men as the story unfolds. Rajamouli also filmed important scenes in Kenya’s Maasai Mara with real wild animals after receiving special permission from the Kenyan government. With a star cast, stunning visuals, and a globe spanning story, Varanasi is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian films of 2027. The highly anticipated movie is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.