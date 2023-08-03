First track from ‘Skanda’, ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ released

As the audience awaits the much-anticipated, high-octane, action-entertainer ‘Skanda’, Junglee Music releases its first track ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, today. A Thaman S musical, the foot-tapping song features Ram Pothineni with Sree Leela.

‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ is an energetic number that perfectly captures the vibe of the film. It showcases the impeccable music composition and arrangement of Thaman S. The captivating lyrics by Ritesh G Rao have been masterfully brought to life in the enchanting vocals of Sreerama Chandra and Malavika. Being a quintessential upbeat dance song, ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ gets the audience grooving to its rhythm and music, successfully raising the bar for the cinephiles.

Excited about the release, Ram Pothineni, said, “The first track released on Junglee Music is a perfect reflection of the film’s energy and intensity. Thaman has done a phenomenal job with the music, and I’m sure the audience will be thrilled by the song’s catchy beats and powerful vocals. ‘Skanda’ is a project close to my heart, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it, soon.”

Speaking about his musical sojourn, Thaman S, said, “I have had a wonderful experience creating the music for ‘Skanda’. As the audience gets the first glimpses of our lyrical video, released on Junglee Music, I hope that the song captures the hearts and the audience enjoys it.”

Speaking about the song release, Boyapati Sreenu, said, “The first song, ‘Main Peeche Peeche,’ sets the tone for the entire film. Thaman has worked his magic yet again, and Sreerama Chandra and Malavika have done a fantastic job with the vocals. I’m confident that the audience will love the song as much as we do.”

Sharing his thoughts on the music, Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music, said, “We are elated to launch our first track from ‘Skanda’, a musical masterpiece that is sure to enamour people with its high energy & intent. We thank the team and especially Thaman for his impeccable music, always. Am sure that the action-packed, musical delight will hit the right chords amongst masses, across the nation and globally.”

‘Skanda,’ directed by the talented Boyapati Sreenu, produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen and Zee Studios, presented by Pavan Kumar, is all set to hit the theatres on September 15th, 2023 in five different languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, & Kannada, respectively.